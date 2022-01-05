Zia congratulates newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Custom Services Officer Association

President Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Wednesday visited office of Malik Kamran Azam Khan Rajar and congratulated him over his election as President Pakistan Custom Services Officers Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :President Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Wednesday visited office of Malik Kamran Azam Khan Rajar and congratulated him over his election as President Pakistan Custom Services Officers Association.

According to a press release issued here, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi was accompanied by Senior Vice President of FCAA, Khalid Shezad, Vice President, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, General Secretary, Mian Waheed Bacha and others.

The delegation members expressed the hope that Malik Kamran Azam and his team members will strive hard to come up to the expectation of their colleagues who reposed confidence and voted in favor of them.

Zia added that new cabinet will leave no stone unturned to work for the welfare of Pakistan Custom Services Officers Association.

He also appreciated hard word of election commissioner, Muhammad Ramzan Bhatti for holding of polls in peaceful and transparent manners.