Zia Langau Asked People Of Gwadar To Move Forward For Development Of Area
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Ullah Langau on Wednesday said that the people of Gwadar should decide whether to move forward for the development of Gwadar or to be suffered by negative politics
In a high level meeting presided over by Mir Zia Ullah Langau, held in Gwadar, has took important decisions regarding security arrangements and restoration of law and order across the province, said a press release received here.
Inspector General of Police, Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem Khan participated in the meeting through video link.
Langau said that due to the so-called benefactors of Gwadar, foreign and local investment is being affected.
The minister said that there are few elements who hold strikes and protest unjustifiably on some issues for stopping the development and prosperity of Balochistan. He called the protestors to sit on table with the government and sort out the issues instead of protesting.
He said that the government is committed and making efforts from the day first to resolve every problem through dialogue under the constitutional frame and law.
Zia langau, "I appeal to my mothers and sisters to support us for development and prosperity as the role of women is vital in the development of any nation."
He emphasized that the women should educate and impart modern skills among the youth for a bright future, instead of pushing the future generations into darkness and gunpowder.
Zia Langau said emotional and fabricated slogans of so-called separatism are only for political gain and to sabotage the development process of Pakistan.
He urged the youth to take collective efforts for national progress and development and Pakistan will live forever.
The minister said that according to the requirements of the modern era, the youth should play a role for the prosperity of the country and nation by getting education, instead of picking up weapons.
