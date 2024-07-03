Zia Langau For Strengthening Digital Security In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau visited Command and Control Centre of Quetta Safe City Project here on Wednesday.
Inspector General Balochistan Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh and others officials concerns participated in the meeting.
Briefing the participants regarding various aspects of the project, Chief Operating Officer Quetta Safe City SP Adeel Akbar said that the Safe City program was strengthening digital security in the city and maximum data under the project was being maintained for safety and risk management. Under the project, surveillance cameras and radio frequency radars have been installed to monitor the movement of people and vehicles at important places in Quetta city, he told.
Addressing the meeting, Mir Ziaullah Langau said that completing the Safe City project was a big challenge for the government. The aim of the project is to eradicate crime and arrest criminals, he said and added that the Safe City project would prove to be beneficial and a means of protection for the people of the province.
The home minister said that the protection of life and property of the people was the first priority of the government by utilizing all available resources of the province.
He said that in the war against terrorism, the forces were also targeted along with the people and we are proud of the endless sacrifices of the forces in the war against terrorism. Mir Ziaullah Langau said that forces as soldiers of the state would quickly eliminate terrorism through advanced technology like Safe City.
He further said that the purpose and goals of the project are to eradicate crime and ensure the arrest of criminals.
He said that the safe city project will prove to be historically beneficial and a means of protection for the people of the province.
Addressing the meeting, IG Police Abdul Khalique Sheikh said that with the help of Safe City Project cameras, it would be possible to monitor the movement of criminals, while with the help of cameras, encroachments and traffic jams caused by the cameras could be identified. It will also happen immediately and the main reason for the problem of traffic jams in the city, he added.
The Safe City project is increasing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies, IG Police Abdul Khalique Sheikh further said that Safe City will be able to effectively respond to security incidents and security risks can be proactively addressed.
