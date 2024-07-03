Open Menu

Zia Langau For Strengthening Digital Security In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Zia Langau for strengthening digital security in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau visited Command and Control Centre of Quetta Safe City Project here on Wednesday.

Inspector General Balochistan Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh and others officials concerns participated in the meeting.

Briefing the participants regarding various aspects of the project, Chief Operating Officer Quetta Safe City SP Adeel Akbar said that the Safe City program was strengthening digital security in the city and maximum data under the project was being maintained for safety and risk management. Under the project, surveillance cameras and radio frequency radars have been installed to monitor the movement of people and vehicles at important places in Quetta city, he told.

Addressing the meeting, Mir Ziaullah Langau said that completing the Safe City project was a big challenge for the government. The aim of the project is to eradicate crime and arrest criminals, he said and added that the Safe City project would prove to be beneficial and a means of protection for the people of the province.

The home minister said that the protection of life and property of the people was the first priority of the government by utilizing all available resources of the province.

He said that in the war against terrorism, the forces were also targeted along with the people and we are proud of the endless sacrifices of the forces in the war against terrorism. Mir Ziaullah Langau said that forces as soldiers of the state would quickly eliminate terrorism through advanced technology like Safe City.

He further said that the purpose and goals of the project are to eradicate crime and ensure the arrest of criminals.

He said that the safe city project will prove to be historically beneficial and a means of protection for the people of the province.

Addressing the meeting, IG Police Abdul Khalique Sheikh said that with the help of Safe City Project cameras, it would be possible to monitor the movement of criminals, while with the help of cameras, encroachments and traffic jams caused by the cameras could be identified. It will also happen immediately and the main reason for the problem of traffic jams in the city, he added.

The Safe City project is increasing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies, IG Police Abdul Khalique Sheikh further said that Safe City will be able to effectively respond to security incidents and security risks can be proactively addressed.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Technology Vehicles Traffic Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

36 minutes ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

3 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

3 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

4 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

4 hours ago
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

5 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

18 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan