Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Divisional President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Interior Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has lauded President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for bringing political stability to the country through their wise political decisions

Speaking to party officials at the PPP Secretariat in Nawabshah, the Minister emphasized that the PPP is present on every practical front, especially when it comes to safeguarding Sindh’s legitimate rights.

