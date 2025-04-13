- Home
- Pakistan
- Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country
Zia Lanjar Laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto I For Bringing Political In Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Divisional President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Interior Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has lauded President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for bringing political stability to the country through their wise political decisions
Speaking to party officials at the PPP Secretariat in Nawabshah, the Minister emphasized that the PPP is present on every practical front, especially when it comes to safeguarding Sindh’s legitimate rights.
He lauded President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for bringing political stability to the country through their wise political decisions.
District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, Mir Muhammad Siyal, Syed Ali Haider Shah, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Rashid Chandio, Abdul Nabi Jamali, Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Abdul Rasool Brohi, Syed Atif Zaidi, Muhammad Hayat Kakipoto, Akhtar Rind, Asad Zardari, Mehraaj Gopang, Zafar Zardari, Muneer Abbas Zardari, and other party officials and workers wre also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country24 seconds ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up10 minutes ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 9320 minutes ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh30 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis vow to organize seminars, rally to counter propoganda against Pakistan50 minutes ago
-
US Congressional delegation calls on COAS Gen Asim1 hour ago
-
Thar Jeep Rally concludes in Nagarparkar: Winners honoured, event to be held annually, Next Race in ..1 hour ago
-
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake jolts Swat region1 hour ago
-
Int'l Baby Matters Conference- 2025 concludes1 hour ago
-
"Race to Advance" draws large crowd in Chiniot1 hour ago