Zia Lanjar Laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto I For Bringing Political In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Divisional President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Interior Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has lauded President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for bringing political stability to the country through their wise political decisions

Speaking to party officials at the PPP Secretariat in Nawabshah, the Minister emphasized that the PPP is present on every practical front, especially when it comes to safeguarding Sindh’s legitimate rights.

He lauded President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for bringing political stability to the country through their wise political decisions.

District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, Mir Muhammad Siyal, Syed Ali Haider Shah, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Rashid Chandio, Abdul Nabi Jamali, Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Abdul Rasool Brohi, Syed Atif Zaidi, Muhammad Hayat Kakipoto, Akhtar Rind, Asad Zardari, Mehraaj Gopang, Zafar Zardari, Muneer Abbas Zardari, and other party officials and workers wre also present on the occasion.

