Zia Meets Pakistan High Commissioner To UK, Discussed Students' Issues

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Zia meets Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, discussed students' issues

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology( ST&IT), Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Nafeez Zakariya In London and discussed various issues related to students

In a statement posted on social media , Ziaullah Bangash said they discussed facilitating the visa process for young students of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and opportunities for them in the field of Information Technology (IT), modern IT trainings by UK companies and jobs for the youth in IT sector.

He said that KP ST&IT department was making every effort to make its youth self-sufficient in the field of IT.

"There is a great potential for youth attached with IT sector.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa ST&IT department is taking several initiatives as per the vision of Prime Minister to digitalizing all departments", he said.

In the meeting , they exchanged views on connecting UK Information Technology companies with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT board and providing job opportunities for young people , including better training facilities.

Ziaullah Bangash said that our students are highly talented in the field of IT and the KP government is committed to provide best opportunities and facilities to youth to meet market demands.

He said that KP Information Technology department is exploring new avenues to get benefits from foreign IT companies with an aim to creat more job opportunities for youth.

