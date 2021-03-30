Zia nominated as Deputy Convener Standing Committee of FPCCI on Afghan Transit Trade

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Prominent businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been nominated as Deputy Convener Standing Committee of FPCCI on Afghan Transit Trade.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, President FPCCI, Mian Naseer Hayat Maggo issued a notification in this regard.

Zia Sarhadi is already serving FPCCI in his capacity as Convener Standing Committee on Railways for the last two years.

He is also former Vice President of Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI) and served for the cause of promotion of business by holding different positions in Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.