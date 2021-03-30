UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zia Nominated As Deputy Convener Standing Committee Of FPCCI On Afghan Transit Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Zia nominated as Deputy Convener Standing Committee of FPCCI on Afghan Transit Trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Prominent businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been nominated as Deputy Convener Standing Committee of FPCCI on Afghan Transit Trade.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, President FPCCI, Mian Naseer Hayat Maggo issued a notification in this regard.

Zia Sarhadi is already serving FPCCI in his capacity as Convener Standing Committee on Railways for the last two years.

He is also former Vice President of Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI) and served for the cause of promotion of business by holding different positions in Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

2 hours ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

2 hours ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

2 hours ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.