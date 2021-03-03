UrduPoint.com
Zia Sarhadi Nominated As Convener Of FPCCI Standing Committee On Railways

Wed 03rd March 2021

Zia Sarhadi nominated as Convener of FPCCI Standing Committee on Railways

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Prominent businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been nominated as Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Railways.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, FPCCI President Naseer Hayat Maggo has issued notification in this regard.

Zia-ul-Haq has also remained convener for the said Standing Committee of FPCCI during last year. Because of his vast experience in Afghan Transit Trade and Custom Clearance, Zia Sarhadi has worked on different forums for promotion of commerce and trade in the region.

He has also served Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as Vice President and Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

Apart of it, Zia Sarhadi is also a member of Abaseen Arts Council because of contribution of his columns in different news papers on economy and trade.

