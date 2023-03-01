Zia ul Haq Sarhadi calls for increasing trade volume between Pakistan, Iran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :President of Abbasyn Columnists Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia ul Haq Sarhadi on Wednesday called for increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Iran for economic stability in both countries.

"At present, the trade volume between Pakistan and Iran is too low. If both the countries pay attention to this, there is potential to increase the same to five billion Dollars," he said during a meeting with newly appointed In-charge Consul General of Iranian Consulate General Ali Banafsheh Khaw.

He congratulated him on assuming the post of In-charge Consul General. First Consul visa Secretary Syed Ahmed Mousavi and Assistant Spokesperson of the Iranian Consulate Imtiaz Ali were also present in the meeting.

Zia ul Haq said, "Both countries have strong religious, commercial, political, cultural, and historical relations especially the business community of Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with Iran." He emphasized the exchange of delegations and joint exhibitions on both sides and said, "The two countries can become a guarantee of economic stability in the region by coming closer to each other.

" He discussed Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, the ongoing situation of regional peace, exchange of delegations between both countries and presented a book containing travel logs of columnists regarding their visit to Iran.

Ali Banafshe Khaw expressed gratitude to Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and his delegation and said, "Columnists are the ambassadors of their country who represent their homeland through their write-ups." He emphasized the exchange of a delegation of columnists, journalists, and businessmen from Peshawar to visit Iran.

The Pakistani delegation thanked the In-charge Iranian Consul General and presented him with a shield from Abbasyn Columnists Association.

General Secretary Abbasyn Columnists Association Abid Akhtar Hassan, Finance Secretary Waseem Shahid, Legal Advisor Sahibzada Talha Saeed Advocate, Member Executive Saima Mehboob and Munawer Shah were also present on the occasion.