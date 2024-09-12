Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has expressed condolence to senior journalists President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and Amjad Aziz Malik over the death of their mother.

In a condolence message issued here on Thursday, President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said he and his association members are deeply grieved over the sad demise of journalist brothers.

Meanwhile a condolence meeting of the Abaseen Writers Association members was also held under the chairmanship of Zia Sarhadi and attended by SVP Nayyar Sarhadi, VP Dr. Alamgir Afridi, VP Women Wing, Fahmida Butt, GS Abdi Akhtar Hussain, JS Malik Khan Syed Mohmand, Press Secretary Waqar Awan and Finance Secretary Waseem Shahid.

The participants of the meeting offered special prayers for the rest of the department soul and grant of patience for the bereaved family members.