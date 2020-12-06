Zia Ullah Bangash visits Kohat Sports Complex, inspects quality of work

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash Sunday visited Kohat Sports Complex and inspected the ongoing construction work entered into final stages of completion.

Ziaullah Bangash reviewed and inspected the quality of construction work and facilities and issued necessary instructions to Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Khan Mohmand. Team of Engineers of the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Paras Ahmad and Umar Shehzad were also present. Murad Ali Khan Mohmand assured him that no compromise would be made on quality of work.

Zia Ullah Bangash was briefed about the progress of the construction work on the project. "Kohat Sports Complex is a great gift from the PTI's provincial government to the people of Kohat, providing the best sports opportunities to the youth of Kohat," Ziaullah Bangash said.

State-of-the-art sports facilities were being provided at the Kohat Sports Complex which would benefit not only the people of Kohat but also other districts of the south region, said Ziaullah Bangash.

He also lauded the Directorate General of Sports for their day night efforts and hard work in developing sports infrastructure according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was told that an multiple Indoor Gymnasium for female only was also in the pipeline and construction work would soon be started on it inside the premises of Kohat Sports Complex with an additional facilities Sports Hostel for players besides equipping the Complex with with state-of-the-art sports facilities and would be completed with a cost of Rs. 600 million.

Construction work of Kohat Sports Complex and provision of sports facilities would be completed within 2 months and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would inaugurate Kohat Sports Complex,Ziaullah Bangash informed.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Secretary Tourism and Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan were taking all out possible steps to promote sports in the province and was focusing on providing the best sports facilities to the Youth across the province, Zia Ullah Bangash said.