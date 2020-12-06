UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zia Ullah Bangash Visits Kohat Sports Complex, Inspects Quality Of Work

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Zia Ullah Bangash visits Kohat Sports Complex, inspects quality of work

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash Sunday visited Kohat Sports Complex and inspected the ongoing construction work entered into final stages of completion.

Ziaullah Bangash reviewed and inspected the quality of construction work and facilities and issued necessary instructions to Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Khan Mohmand. Team of Engineers of the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Paras Ahmad and Umar Shehzad were also present. Murad Ali Khan Mohmand assured him that no compromise would be made on quality of work.

Zia Ullah Bangash was briefed about the progress of the construction work on the project. "Kohat Sports Complex is a great gift from the PTI's provincial government to the people of Kohat, providing the best sports opportunities to the youth of Kohat," Ziaullah Bangash said.

State-of-the-art sports facilities were being provided at the Kohat Sports Complex which would benefit not only the people of Kohat but also other districts of the south region, said Ziaullah Bangash.

He also lauded the Directorate General of Sports for their day night efforts and hard work in developing sports infrastructure according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was told that an multiple Indoor Gymnasium for female only was also in the pipeline and construction work would soon be started on it inside the premises of Kohat Sports Complex with an additional facilities Sports Hostel for players besides equipping the Complex with with state-of-the-art sports facilities and would be completed with a cost of Rs. 600 million.

Construction work of Kohat Sports Complex and provision of sports facilities would be completed within 2 months and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would inaugurate Kohat Sports Complex,Ziaullah Bangash informed.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Secretary Tourism and Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan were taking all out possible steps to promote sports in the province and was focusing on providing the best sports facilities to the Youth across the province, Zia Ullah Bangash said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Sports Kohat Progress Junaid Khan Sunday All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

1 hour ago

Rescued ‘Al Bahiyah’ whale shark successfully ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.