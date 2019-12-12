(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Thursday expressed sorrow over the death of DSP Aman Ullah's son Najeeb Ullah and directed security forces to arrest the murderers soon.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of media persons at his office here.

Provincial minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Zia Ullah Longove said in this regard, directives were issued to security forces to take all possible measures to arrest those elements involved in murder of Najeeb Ullah.

Minister expressed his sympathies with bereaved family, saying government would provide justice to them and murderer would not escape.