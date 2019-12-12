UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zia Ullah Condoles Death Of DSP's Son

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:58 PM

Zia Ullah condoles death of DSP's son

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Thursday expressed sorrow over the death of DSP Aman Ullah's son Najeeb Ullah and directed security forces to arrest the murderers soon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Thursday expressed sorrow over the death of DSP Aman Ullah's son Najeeb Ullah and directed security forces to arrest the murderers soon.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of media persons at his office here.

Provincial minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Zia Ullah Longove said in this regard, directives were issued to security forces to take all possible measures to arrest those elements involved in murder of Najeeb Ullah.

Minister expressed his sympathies with bereaved family, saying government would provide justice to them and murderer would not escape.

Related Topics

Murder Balochistan Family Media All Government

Recent Stories

TurkStream, Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipelines May Increa ..

3 minutes ago

Islamic International University Islamabad organiz ..

3 minutes ago

Car snatcher among 8 bike thieves arrested by Anti ..

3 minutes ago

Construction commences on world-class primary heal ..

2 hours ago

UK Voters Speak of Brexit Fatigue on Election Day

3 minutes ago

FAGE asks for technical allowance in federation

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.