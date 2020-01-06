Zia Ullah directs PDMA to get ready for rain, snowfall

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Langove Monday directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General and other rescue teams to remain high alert in view of expected rain and snowfall in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Langove Monday directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General and other rescue teams to remain high alert in view of expected rain and snowfall in the province.

The minister along with Opposition Leader in provincial assembly Malik Sikandar Advocate also visited an established cell of the PDMA and inspected the steps taken for provision of relief to needy people in case of emergency.

On the occasion, PDMA Director General Imran Zarkon briefed them about measures taken by the authority.

He said PDMA, along with Corporation and Rescue team, rapidly providing amenities to people in inundating rain areas including Quetta.

He said PDMA was ready to cope any emergency situation.

The DG said heavy machinery have been sent in respective areas of the province including Zirat, Luck pass area of Mastung, Sheikh Manda and Sariab areas in order to remove heavy snow from roads after receiving heavy snowfall for ensuring smooth traffic in the areas on emergency basis.

"Warm clothes and salts were dispatched for local administration of Ziarat and Qilla Saifullah, aiming to avert heavy snowfall receiving from roads for provision of facilities to public during traveling in the area", he said and added that water pump had also been sent for Nushki.

He also informed Zia Ullah longove that PDMA was also examining inundated areas to handle the incident on emergency basis.

Earlier, Zia Ullah Longove along Opposition leader also inspected latest control room which was established to review rain incident for addressing them on priority basis.