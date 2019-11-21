Zia Ullah directs PDMA to remain alert to cope with rains, floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mir Zia Ullah Longove on Wednesday directed PDMA's staff along with officials to remain alert for relief and rescue work in expected heavy rains in coming days in the province.

He said steps should be taken to utilize all available resources for relief and protection of lives of people and to provide relief to them in any emergency situation, said a press release issued here.

"Presence of heavy machinery should be ensured to cope with torrential rains and floods situation in different areas", he said.