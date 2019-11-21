UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zia Ullah Directs PDMA To Remain Alert To Cope With Rains, Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Zia Ullah directs PDMA to remain alert to cope with rains, floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mir Zia Ullah Longove on Wednesday directed PDMA's staff along with officials to remain alert for relief and rescue work in expected heavy rains in coming days in the province.

He said steps should be taken to utilize all available resources for relief and protection of lives of people and to provide relief to them in any emergency situation, said a press release issued here.

"Presence of heavy machinery should be ensured to cope with torrential rains and floods situation in different areas", he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Alert All Rains

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

2 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

2 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

2 hours ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.