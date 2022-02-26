UrduPoint.com

Zia Ullah For Increase Of Fund For Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Zia Ullah for increase of fund for Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) ::Chairman DDAC Kohat MPA Zia Ullah Bangash held meeting with Secretary Planning and Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Mehmood Khan and discussed in detail of increasing funds for Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat besides issue related to department and contractor concerns were discussed during the meeting.

Zia Ullah Bangash and Secretary Planning and Development had also talked about increasing the funds of Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat in the wake of rise in prices of construction materials.

The tender for Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat was issued in 2018, after which there is a difference in the prices of construction materials in 2022, due to which a request has been made to the Planning and Development and Finance Department to increase the funds.

A meeting was convened on Tuesday, next, under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to increase the prices of schemes approved in 2017 and 2018.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat 2017 2018

Recent Stories

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its ..

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its sanctions list

53 minutes ago
 Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

2 hours ago
 Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support h ..

Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support his team on stretcher

2 hours ago
 Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans aft ..

Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans after beating United by six runs

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>