Zia Ullah Hands Over Relief Cheques To Hindu Families

Fri 17th December 2021 | 12:38 AM

Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), Zia Ullah Bangash on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking tangible steps for the welfare of the minority community

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), Zia Ullah Bangash on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking tangible steps for the welfare of the minority community.

Talking at a cheque distribution function here, Bangash further said that the minority community was playing an important role in the development of the country and the government was doing its best to offer maximum relief to them.

Later, he distributed cheques of PKR 10000 each among 40 poor families of Hindu community to help them celebrate Christmas with ecstasy.

