UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zia Ullah Khan Bangash Visits PDC Site Haripur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:26 PM

Zia Ullah Khan Bangash visits PDC site Haripur

Advisor to CM KPK on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Khan Bangash Friday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would establish first Pakistani Digital City in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM KPK on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Khan Bangash Friday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would establish first Pakistani Digital City in Haripur.

During the visit, the advisor inspected the sight for PDC and received the briefing about the project.

Talking to media, he said that the students of Peshawar, Islamabad, Hazara region and others parts of the country would be benefited by PDC.

The advisor said the site of the Digital City is located behind Margala Hills Islamabad which is not only one of the most scenic locations but also has close proximity to the capital territory Islamabad.

The Digital City would provide competitive, developed land on lease basis to a diverse range of business and technology firms, Bangash said.

He said that in order to develop the PDC according to the industry-specific requirements, the KPITB is collecting feedback and requirements from all potential investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Visit Haripur SITE Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Officially Announced S5 Pro, 40MP Pop-up S ..

7 minutes ago

PEMERA directs media house to adopt precautionary ..

5 minutes ago

Minister inspects fumigation campaign at Cantt Sta ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks open higher as virus impact worsens

5 minutes ago

Sweden Recalls Military Instructors From Iraq Amid ..

5 minutes ago

US Military Conducts Successful In-Flight Test of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.