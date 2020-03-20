Zia Ullah Khan Bangash visits PDC site Haripur

Advisor to CM KPK on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Khan Bangash Friday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would establish first Pakistani Digital City in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM KPK on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Khan Bangash Friday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would establish first Pakistani Digital City in Haripur.

During the visit, the advisor inspected the sight for PDC and received the briefing about the project.

Talking to media, he said that the students of Peshawar, Islamabad, Hazara region and others parts of the country would be benefited by PDC.

The advisor said the site of the Digital City is located behind Margala Hills Islamabad which is not only one of the most scenic locations but also has close proximity to the capital territory Islamabad.

The Digital City would provide competitive, developed land on lease basis to a diverse range of business and technology firms, Bangash said.

He said that in order to develop the PDC according to the industry-specific requirements, the KPITB is collecting feedback and requirements from all potential investors.