Zia Ullah urges top official of SSGC to improve gas pressure in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Longove on Friday urged General Manager of SSGC to take practical measures to ensure addressing of gas related problems and improvement of gas pressures on top priority basis for provision of facilities to people in respective areas of Balochistan in winter season.

He expressed these views while holding meeting with Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)'s General Manager Siddiq Maddani, said press release issued here.

He also expressed concerns regarding low gas pressure where people were being observed lack of gas in respective areas of province which was causing difficulties for common people in severe cold weather in the areas.

Zia Ullah Longove said provincial government was taking all possible measures to address problems including low gas pressure for provision of facilities to masses in respective areas of province, adding saying incumbent government was fully aware difficulties of people regarding low gas pressure being faced by them in respective area.

SSGC General Manager Siddiq Maddani assured the Home Minister during meeting that he would take practical steps to improve gas pressures for interest of people on immediately basis in winter seasons.

He said SSGC was supplying gas to people according to their requirements in the respective areas while there was problems of low gas pressures in rural areas of province which would immediately be resolved to reduce grievance of people regarding gas matters.