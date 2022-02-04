UrduPoint.com

Zia Ur Rehman Gets Notice For Flouting Election Code Conduct

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Zia ur Rehman gets notice for flouting election code conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The District Election Commission Dera Ismail Khan has served a notice on Zia ur Rehman, a PMS Officer, government servant and brother of JUI Chief, Maulana Fazl- ur-Rehman for violating the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In its notice, the District Election Commission on Friday said that pictures of Zia ur Rehman were printed on publicity material of local bodies' election and he also participated and addressed a political gathering arranged in Iqbal Marriage Hall, D I Khan on February 3.

The notice said that being a public office holder, participation in such political activities was a sheer violation of Para-25 and directives of Election Commission of Pakistan contained in Para-2 (IV) of the ECP.

It said in no case the picture of a government servant shall be printed on any publicity material by any political party, candidate, election agent or their supporters.

The District Election Commission directed Zia ur Rehman under Sub Section-3 of the Section-23 of Election Act-2017 to appear in person or through counsel to explain his position on February 5 in the office of District Election Commission, D I Khan. In case of non-compliance, the notice said the matter would be reported to ECP for appropriate action under relevant law.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Marriage Dera Ismail Khan I Khan February Government

Recent Stories

Russia Has Something to Retaliate in Event of New ..

Russia Has Something to Retaliate in Event of New Sanctions by UK - Ambassador t ..

3 minutes ago
 Sailors stranded off France's La Reunion by Cyclon ..

Sailors stranded off France's La Reunion by Cyclone Batsirai saved

3 minutes ago
 Rescuers Evacuate Crew of Mauritian Tanker Gone Ag ..

Rescuers Evacuate Crew of Mauritian Tanker Gone Aground Near Reunion Island - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 CPEC delivering tangible benefits: PM Imran Khan

CPEC delivering tangible benefits: PM Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Health expert stresses to raise awareness for earl ..

Health expert stresses to raise awareness for early diagnosis, screening of can ..

3 minutes ago
 'Formula One on ice': luge brings hair-raising spe ..

'Formula One on ice': luge brings hair-raising speeds to the Olympics

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>