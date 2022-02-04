Zia ur Rehman gets notice for flouting election code conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The District Election Commission Dera Ismail Khan has served a notice on Zia ur Rehman, a PMS Officer, government servant and brother of JUI Chief, Maulana Fazl- ur-Rehman for violating the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In its notice, the District Election Commission on Friday said that pictures of Zia ur Rehman were printed on publicity material of local bodies' election and he also participated and addressed a political gathering arranged in Iqbal Marriage Hall, D I Khan on February 3.

The notice said that being a public office holder, participation in such political activities was a sheer violation of Para-25 and directives of Election Commission of Pakistan contained in Para-2 (IV) of the ECP.

It said in no case the picture of a government servant shall be printed on any publicity material by any political party, candidate, election agent or their supporters.

The District Election Commission directed Zia ur Rehman under Sub Section-3 of the Section-23 of Election Act-2017 to appear in person or through counsel to explain his position on February 5 in the office of District Election Commission, D I Khan. In case of non-compliance, the notice said the matter would be reported to ECP for appropriate action under relevant law.