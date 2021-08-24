Zia-ur-Rehman posted as DIG Prisons Hyderabad

Zia-ur-Rehman, senior Superintendent Central Prisons (BS-19) was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General Prisons (BS-20) Hyderabad with immediate effect

According to notification, Zia-ur-Rehman has been posted as DIG Prisons Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.