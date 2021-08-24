Zia-ur-Rehman Posted As DIG Prisons Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Zia-ur-Rehman, senior Superintendent Central Prisons (BS-19) was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General Prisons (BS-20) Hyderabad with immediate effect.
According to notification, Zia-ur-Rehman has been posted as DIG Prisons Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.