UrduPoint.com

Zia Ur Rehman Submits Nomination Papers For Bye Polls In PP 209

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Zia ur Rehman submits nomination papers for bye polls in PP 209

Chaudhary Zia ur Rehman on Wednesday submitted his nomination paper for bye elections in PP 209, scheduled on October 2, 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Chaudhary Zia ur Rehman on Wednesday submitted his nomination paper for bye elections in PP 209, scheduled on October 2, 2022.

According to PML N sources, Zia ur Rehman is expected candidate from PML N.

His elder brother Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazeer is MNA from NA-159 (Jehanian). Similarly, his another brother Chaudhary Ata ur Rehman is MPA from PP-210. His both brothers had won on PML N ticket. Now,he is strong candidate for PML N ticket.

In Elections 2018, Faisal Niazi had won on PML N ticket. The bye polls are being held after the resignation by Faisal Khan Niazi.

Related Topics

October From Election 2018 NA-159 PP-209 PP-210

Recent Stories

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro assumes charge as Liaquat Uni ..

Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro assumes charge as Liaquat University hospital MS

2 minutes ago
 Two-day JUI-F's general council meeting from 20th ..

Two-day JUI-F's general council meeting from 20th Aug

2 minutes ago
 Consul General in Shanghai, Mayor of Wuxi agree to ..

Consul General in Shanghai, Mayor of Wuxi agree to strengthen bilateral trade, i ..

2 minutes ago
 NHA starts restoration of Battal Naran bridge

NHA starts restoration of Battal Naran bridge

2 minutes ago
 Miners toil for coal beneath the battle for east U ..

Miners toil for coal beneath the battle for east Ukraine

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.