Zia ur Rehman submits nomination papers for bye polls in PP 209

Chaudhary Zia ur Rehman on Wednesday submitted his nomination paper for bye elections in PP 209, scheduled on October 2, 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Chaudhary Zia ur Rehman on Wednesday submitted his nomination paper for bye elections in PP 209, scheduled on October 2, 2022.

According to PML N sources, Zia ur Rehman is expected candidate from PML N.

His elder brother Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazeer is MNA from NA-159 (Jehanian). Similarly, his another brother Chaudhary Ata ur Rehman is MPA from PP-210. His both brothers had won on PML N ticket. Now,he is strong candidate for PML N ticket.

In Elections 2018, Faisal Niazi had won on PML N ticket. The bye polls are being held after the resignation by Faisal Khan Niazi.