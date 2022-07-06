UrduPoint.com

Zia Welcomes Progress In Trade Between Pak-Afghanistan

Published July 06, 2022

Zia welcomes progress in trade between Pak-Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed improvement in trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan as around 817 trucks passed on both sides of the border in 24 hours on Tuesday (July 5).

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Zia Sarhadi congratulated Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI, Co-Chairman, Khan Jan Alokozai and other stakeholders for their sincere efforts aimed at promotion of trade in region in general and in Pakistan and Afghanistan in particular.

Sharing details of trucks passage through Torkhem during the last 24 hours, Zia Sarhadi said around 382 were carrying export goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan, while 435 brought goods from Afghanistan, making a total of 817.

He also commended cooperation and support extended by departments concerned including FBR, Customs, NLC and others in expediting clearance of goods laden trucks paving way for increase in trade.

Zia said improvement of trade was of prime importance in creation of job opportunities in a region which was already faced with poverty and deprivation.

Pak-Afghan trade was a potential source for creation of livelihood for thousands of people and can bring prosperity in the region badly impacted by terrorism and militancy, Zia added.

Zia said role of PAJCCI in promotion of Pak-Afghan trade would be remembered in the region and would benefit hundreds of thousands of people across the border.

He also expressed the hope that after completion of PAJCCI's sponsored meetings of stakeholders of Pak-Afghan trade would bear more fruits in removal of hurdles and improvement of bilateral trade between the two countries.

In this connection he also gave a mention of recent meetings of stakeholders in Peshawar and Chaman (Baluchistan) for holding discussion in regard with barter trade and for recommending a viable policy to both the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

