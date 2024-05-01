Open Menu

Ziarat Gets Back Century-old Public Library

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The century-old Public Library in the Ziarat Valley of Balochistan has been reopened after 17 years thanks to the personal efforts of Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamood-ur-Rehman

Built during the British era, the Public Library was shut down in 2007 to give way for setting up the office of Deputy Commissioner Ziarat.

"Soon after taking over my office, I was shocked to know that I was sitting on the grave of the British Library which continued to foster a culture of book reading for over a century before being closed in 2007,” the bibliophile deputy commissioner told APP on Tuesday.

He said it was his obligation to restore the library for the public and for that he requested the students and other donors to provide at least two books each. The response was overwhelming as hundreds of books from both domestic and foreign donors began to arrive in Ziarat for the library in less than a month, he added.

While discussing the unique concept of restoring the library to its original architectural layout, Hamood-ur-Rehman said that it all started with an abandoned DC Ziarat Office building which they found suitable.

“My dream of reopening the Quaid-e-Azam Public Library has become true today,” the DC maintained. Hamood-ur-Rehman claimed, “You will not find any other library in Balochistan that compares to the Quaid-e-Azam Public Library in terms of standard, compilation of books, and architecture.”

“It is the result of the combined efforts of senior officials and benefactors. This library has contributions from schoolchildren of Lahore as well as individuals from overseas.”

For the launching ceremony, he said, they preferred to honour the local teachers in the Ziarat Valley to grace the event as special guests. “The nations who close down libraries to construct offices on their land never thrive,” the DC remarked, urging the local people to inculcate the book-reading habit and maintain the library.

