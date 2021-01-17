Ziarat Master Plan to develop tourist city on modern lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Haji Noor Mohammad Khan Dummar has said Ziarat Master Plan would enhance the beauty of Ziarat, promote tourism and provide employment opportunities to the local people.

The Ziarat master plan would solve all the basic issues of the city to channelize its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner, the minister told APP.

The master plan would ensure the provision of a quality lifestyle for the people of Ziatrat. With the implementation of master plan, he said Ziarat would be considering one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the country.

The government was working for the development of Ziarat and all steps would be taken for the promotion of tourism in the area, he said.

The master plan of the town would completely be implemented till 2040 which would help improving life standard of the people and making the city a state-of-the-art tourist town.

He said "new water supply system for the entire town would be installed which will remain functional for 12 months of the year. There will be a complete underground sewerage system for the town and all the city roads will be expanded and beautified." He said the construction of roads and bypasses of the town, construction and rehabilitation of parking spaces, improvement of Ziarat Park and construction of new park, restaurant, Ziarat Bazaar Club, rehabilitation of Ziarat Bazaar, Ziarat Bazaar Cafe and the construction of dam were included in the master plan of Ziarat.

The government has approved the master plan with modifications of environments, climate, flood and risk management, tourism management plan, water and sanitation management, building regulations and sustainable development suggestions.