Ziarat Policy Soon As Consultative Process Finalized: Qadri

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Ziarat Policy soon as consultative process finalized: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Wednesday the draft Ziarat Policy would be finalized soon as the consultative process will be completed.

Speaking in the consultative meeting of cabinet's sub committee, which was assigned to formulate a policy to facilitate Zaireen intending to visit their holy places in Iran, Iraq and Syria,he said the final draft of Ziarat Policy would be submitted to Federal cabinet for approval.

Different agreements will be inked with various countries for smooth issuance of visas, provision of accommodation, health, traveling and other facilities to visiting Zaireen.

Earlier, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Khan Jaffar briefed the committee about Ziarat policy.

The sub committee of cabinet comprising Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, Chairman CPEC Authority and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa was assigned the task to devise a mechanism and develop parameters for regulating to make religious pilgrimage smooth and hassle free.

More Stories From Pakistan

