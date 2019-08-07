UrduPoint.com
Ziarat Residency To Hold Independence Day Celebrations: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Ziarat, Qadir Bukhsh Pirkani on Wednesday said preparations to celebrate the Independence Day at Quaid-e-Azam Residency were completed to express love with Pakistan

Talking to APP, he said the national celebrations of 72nd Independence Day will begin with flag-hoisting ceremony at Ziarat Residency on August 14.

He said students of various schools would play tableau and Physical Training (PT) shows to highlight the importance of the Day, adding that Ziarat has historical importance due to Quaid-e-Azam's last residing place before his demise.

Mostly folk singers and artist would perform to entertain the audience and large number of people from civil society, celebrities and students of different schools would attend the function, he informed. The civil administration and Frontier Corps were making the arrangements of the function, he said. The security of the Residency have been beefed up with all roads leading to it being monitored by Frontier Corps and police jointly.

"We will encourage the citizens to decorate their homes, offices, shops, plazas, markets, banks, petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants and cars, motor cycles and rickshaws for Independence Day," Qadir Bukhsh said. The best decorated vehicle would be awarded a special prize, he added.

The Patriotic youngsters from all over the province were getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day.

Ziarat Residency administration told APP, Quaid-e-Azam Residency would be open for visitors and they would be allowed to take photographs of it.

Ateeq kakar, a resident of Ziarat, said the citizens have already started decorating their homes, vehicles and shops with national flags, bunting and stickers to give final touches to their preparations for Azadi day. "Display of bunch of flags at stalls and counters of traditional foods along the roadside in the main markets and roads have become center of attraction for most of the youngsters which reflect their excitement and enthusiasm to show their patriotism on the Independence Day," he added.

