Ziarat Talash Village Declares As Quarantine, DHO Visit Quarantine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

Ziarat Talash village declares as quarantine, DHO visit quarantine

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) : District Health Officer Doctor Muhammad Nazeer along with Deputy DHO Doctor Irshad Ali visited quarantine setup in District Hospital Talash and advised the people to keep social distance, avoid shaking hands to safe other people.

He also inspected the samples that have been collected from all the Primary contacts Saturday and were sent to lab for testing. He met with the patients in Talash Hospital and urged them to advice their relatives to stay at home so that the doctors could be able to overcome on the outbreak of Corona virus in the district.

He also urged upon the people to strictly observe home quarantine for 14 days by protecting you love one and others.

Meanwhile, Ziarat Talash completely sealed for 15 days.

The district administration has decided to quarantine the whole village in order to overcome the outbreak. Assistant Commissioner Timergara has ordered to seal Ziarat Talash for 15 days. AC Timergara has order this issue because of wake of the detection of positive COVID-19 case of Miss Zubaida wife of late Mubarak Shah, residence of Ziarat Talash Madina Abad and explicit existence of Corona Virus in the area the whole village of Ziarat Talash in hereby declared as Quarantine.

AC also said that there should be no entry, exist in the said area and all individuals should be strictly restricted to their homes to avoid any further spread of the virus. He also instructed to SDPO Timergara and District Health Officer to ensure the compliance of order and deploy their as teams as per SOPs.

