Ziarat to be introduced International tourist destination of country: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that in the next two years, Ziarat would be introduced as a unique, international and national tourist destination of the country.

He shared these views while chairing a review meeting on Ziarat Development Authority (ZDA) at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for food Noor Muhammad Dummar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Zarkoon, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Secretary Forest Noor Ahmed Pirkani, Additional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat Muhammad Faridoon, Project Director Ziarat Development Authority and other relevant officials.

The meeting was briefed on the performance of Ziarat Development Authority and proposed projects.

The meeting decided in principle to invite proposals from international and national firms to formulate a feasible plan to make Ziarat an eco-friendly tourist destination of Pakistan.

The meeting also decided to use the additional government rest houses and buildings in Ziarat under public-private partnership (PPP) so that the buildings reserved for dignitaries can be utilized to increase government resources which can be made effective under the PPP mode.

Addressing at the meeting, CM Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that the Ziarat Development Authority would be made an active institution free from political influence, no political figure could interfere in it, nor would any government official be allowed to take commission.

All political figures voluntarily reiterated that there will be no interference in the Ziarat Development Authority for any work against merit and the Ziarat Development Authority will work as a self-governing institution, he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the next two years, Ziarat would be introduced as a unique tourist destination of the country.

The Ziarat Development Authority should ensure merit and transparency at all levels and provide all the required resources, he said.

The CM directed the Forest Department to prepare comprehensive recommendations related to the protection of forests and wildlife and align them with the planned development projects of Ziarat.

“Along with this, alternative energy sources should be provided to the residents of Ziarat to ensure the protection of valuable pine forests”, he maintained.

The CM directed that necessary amendments should be proposed in the Act to empower and organize the Ziarat Development Authority that it should be vetted by the Law Department and presented to the Cabinet for approval.