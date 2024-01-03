Ziarat to make cradle of peace as development associates calm

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziarat Najibullah Kakar has said that Ziarat District would make the cradle of peace as development was associated with peace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziarat Najibullah Kakar has said that Ziarat District would make the cradle of peace as development was associated with peace.

Expressing these views while paying a surprise visit to Levies Police Station Zandara Ziarat, Levies Police Station Grade Ziarat and Levies Police Station Surghand, on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamood-ur Rehman.

During the visit, the attendance register of the employees was checked. On this occasion, the ADC said that the Levies would develop the force on modern lines and make it an exemplary force.

The Levies will adapt the force to the latest requirements by equipping it with modern weapons, he mentioned.

He said that the Levies Force should strictly monitor the entry and exit routes of the Ziarat district make the checking more strict and increase the patrolling to maintain peace in the area.

He said that strict action would be taken against Levies personnel who neglect their duties and Ziarat district would make the cradle of peace because development was associated with peace.