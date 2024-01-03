Open Menu

Ziarat To Make Cradle Of Peace As Development Associates Calm

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Ziarat to make cradle of peace as development associates calm

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziarat Najibullah Kakar has said that Ziarat District would make the cradle of peace as development was associated with peace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziarat Najibullah Kakar has said that Ziarat District would make the cradle of peace as development was associated with peace.

Expressing these views while paying a surprise visit to Levies Police Station Zandara Ziarat, Levies Police Station Grade Ziarat and Levies Police Station Surghand, on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamood-ur Rehman.

During the visit, the attendance register of the employees was checked. On this occasion, the ADC said that the Levies would develop the force on modern lines and make it an exemplary force.

The Levies will adapt the force to the latest requirements by equipping it with modern weapons, he mentioned.

He said that the Levies Force should strictly monitor the entry and exit routes of the Ziarat district make the checking more strict and increase the patrolling to maintain peace in the area.

He said that strict action would be taken against Levies personnel who neglect their duties and Ziarat district would make the cradle of peace because development was associated with peace.

Related Topics

Police Station Visit Ziarat

Recent Stories

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: ..

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

25 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of p ..

Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of polio

25 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-1 ..

NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19

25 minutes ago
 Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMD ..

Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMDs development

21 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past pe ..

Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past performance

21 minutes ago
 Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

21 minutes ago
Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of ..

Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of Economic Zone site on Rwp Ring ..

21 minutes ago
 PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

21 minutes ago
 43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad ob ..

43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

19 minutes ago
 ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

19 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

19 minutes ago
 Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as ..

Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as top priority

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan