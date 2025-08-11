Ziauddin College of Education hosts conference “Decolonizing Curriculum for Equity, Ubuntu"

The College of Education, Ziauddin University, hosted an annual conference on humanities, education, and social sciences titled “Decolonizing Curriculum: Reimagining Education for Equity and Ubuntu''

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The College of Education, Ziauddin University, hosted an annual conference on humanities, education, and social sciences titled “Decolonizing Curriculum: Reimagining Education for Equity and Ubuntu.”

The conference aimed to foster unified efforts to dismantle colonial pedagogical practices and promote self-reliance by developing a reimagined curriculum for Pakistan at school, college and tertiary levels. It sought to replace outdated content with locally relevant material that addresses the genuine needs of Pakistani learners, empowering classroom practitioners to guide young minds towards success with a strong sense of identity, free from the shackles of colonial hegemony.

Addressing as a keynote speaker, Prof. Dr. Fareed Panjwani, Dean of the Institute for Educational Development, Aga Khan University, stated that we need to decolonize the mindset to decolonize the curriculum and education, bring students together, not divide them on ethnicity, religion, language, and nations.

While highlighting how economic dominance shapes education, he remarked, “Where there is power, there will always be resistance. Colonization is not a relic of the past, but a living system, perpetuated today through economic structures, techno-feudalism, and the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few. If we truly wish to dismantle modern-day colonialism, we must begin by decolonizing the mind.”

“Education must not be reduced to a factory producing job-seekers in service of an economic elite; it must unite rather than divide, nurture empathy and love for nature, cultivate critical thinking, and open young minds to definitions of success that go beyond material gain, embracing happiness, creativity, mastery in the arts and sciences, and the search for truth,” Dr.

Panjwani emphasized.

Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, CEO of Learning Resource Network (LRN), said, “Decolonizing the curriculum is not about rejecting the global; it is about balancing global and local standards, creating education that is academically progressive and internationally recognized, yet rooted in our culture, history, and aspirations.”

Highlighting the gaps in Pakistan’s education system, Mazhar Abbas, a senior journalist, pointed out that, “It is unfortunate that our focus remains largely on higher education, while Primary education is neglected.

Rana Hussain, Principal of the College of Education at Ziauddin University and former caretaker Minister for Education, Sindh, said that this conference is a step towards emancipating our education system from colonial legacies, fostering self-reliance, and rethinking our curriculum to reflect local needs and a global vision.

As part of the conference, poster and oral presentations showcased diverse research and innovative ideas. A panel of judges evaluated the entries based on originality, relevance, and impact, and later announced the winners for their outstanding contributions.

The conference also featured a panel discussion on the conference theme, with distinguished panelists including Dr. Karim Aman, Director of Academic Affairs at CDF-Pakistan; Dr. Raffat Nabi, Educational Development Professional, Kermin Parakh, Academic consultant, Ziauddin Schooling System, Prof. Dr. Irfan Haider, Vice Chancellor of Salim Habib University, Taha Saleem, Deputy Commissioner, District Central, Syed Tariq Shah, Chairman of the All Private School Management Association, Sindh, Dr. Meher Rizvi, Associate Professor at the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development, and moderated by Rana Hussain.