Ziauddin University confers 1230 degrees to the graduating students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Ziauddin University (ZU) awarded 1230 degrees to the graduating students for various disciplines at the Convocation 2025, held at the Education City, Link Road here on Wednesday.

The degrees were proudly conferred upon graduates from a diverse range of disciplines, including Medicine, Dental Surgery, Pharm.D, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Education Health and sports Science, Medical Technology, Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Biotechnology, business Administration, Electrical Engineering Technology, Biomedical Engineering Technology, Management & Technology, Data Science, Communication & Media Studies, Digital Media Marketing, Audiology & Speech Language Therapy, Nursing (BSN and Post-RN BScN), Law, Clinical Psychology, English Studies, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Eastern Medicine & Surgery, B.Ed (Hons) Elementary.

The ceremony also honored postgraduate candidates with their MS, MD, M.Phil, and Ph.D. degrees.

Addressing as a chief guest at Ziauddin University’s Convocation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah praised the students and extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, their proud parents, families, and faculty members.

He said today is not just a celebration of academic achievement but a reflection of the collective support, sacrifices, and unwavering belief that have shaped this moment of pride and success.

Encouraging the graduates, he added as you embark on your professional journeys, you must remain rooted in purpose and service. Strive not only for personal success but to uplift communities, contribute to the nation, and create a meaningful impact.

Commenting on the university’s growth, the CM praised its transformation, stating, “Ziauddin University stands today as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation in Pakistan—an inspiring legacy shaped by vision, service, and determination.

From a small maternity home to a robust healthcare and education network, including the purpose-built campus in Education City and the newly inaugurated state-of-the-art campus by the President of Pakistan in Sukkur, Dr Asim Hussain’s efforts reflect a deep commitment to accessible, quality education and healthcare. His vision has turned dreams into institutions and ideals into impactful realities. These initiatives not only bridge gaps in Sindh but also set a shining example for institutions nationwide."

In his address at Convocation 2025, Chancellor of Ziauddin University Dr. Asim Hussain reflected on the university's remarkable journey, saying that Ziauddin University holds the distinct honor of being the first academic institution established in Education City, a vision that materialized after over two decades of consistent effort and commitment to educational advancement.

As we celebrate the 22nd Convocation, we reflect upon its evolution into a premier research-based university offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across nine faculties and over twenty fully operational colleges, he added.

In his welcome address, Prof. Dr. Abbas Zafar, Acting Vice Chancellor, spotlighted university’s academic excellence, announcing that ZU’s Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) secured a top-tier position on the HEC Research & Innovation scorecard – 7th among all universities in Pakistan, 2nd among private universities, and 1st among medical universities in Pakistan.

At the Convocation, Syed Murad Ali Shah; Chancellor, Pro-chancellor Prof. Dr. Nida Hussain, and acting Vice Chancellor awarded the prestigious Sir Ziauddin Gold Medals to 23 outstanding graduates in recognition of their academic excellence including, Lubna Najmi (MBBS), Umaiya Altaf (Dental Surgery), Sameen Riaz (DPT), Fasiha Shah (DOT), Samiullah Zafar Ali (Medical Technology), Dua Ubaid (Biomedical Engineering), Mehboob Ahmad (Civil Engineering), Muhammad Murtaza Uz Zaman (Electrical Engineering), Arisha Bano (Software Engineering), Ayesha Jamal (Biotechnology), Fizah Ahmed (BBA), Muhammad Kashif (Electrical Engineering Technology), Kashaf Akhter (Biomedical Engineering Technology), Saad Naeem (Management and Technology), Saeed Usmani (Data Science), Shiza Naseem Elahi (Audiology and Speech Language Therapy), Ammar Murtaza (Communication and Media Sciences), Saqib Khan (Nursing), Sidra Muqtadeer (Eastern Medicine and Surgery), Muneerah Tariq (Human Nutrition and Dietetics), Amna Alamgir (Clinical Psychology), Aisha (LL.B.), and Aresha Allah Rakha (PharmD).

Three special awards were presented in recognition of outstanding achievements. “Dr. Aijaz Fatima Memorial Award" to Dr. Huma Muzaffar for her excellence in clinical services at Ziauddin Hospital. Dr. Areej Zehra Alam from the Faculty of Health Sciences received the “Dr. Tajamul Hussain Memorial Award” for securing the highest score in Emergency Medicine. Meanwhile, the “Chancellor Award” was conferred to Dr. Abid Mehdi Kazmi for his exemplary services.

In addition, the Best Teacher Award and the Best Sports Award were also presented to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of education and sportsmanship.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah also inaugurated the Cyclotron facility installed at Ziauddin University’s Link Road campus, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, boasting a myriad of features, functions, and advantages. It helps in cancer treatment, medical imaging, and research.