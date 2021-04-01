Ziauddin University holds 18th Convocation for 582 graduates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Ziauddin University awarded 582 degrees to the graduating students for various disciplines at the 18th convocation, held here at the Family Park adjacent to Ziauddin University on Thursday.

At the 18th convocation, 582 graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including MBBS, Pharm D, Dentistry, Audiology and Speech Language Therapy, Biomedical Engineering, Medical Technology, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Accelerated Doctor of Physical Therapy, Accelerated Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Nursing, Communication & Media Sciences, B.ED. (HONS). 3 Ph.Ds and 26 M.Phil were also awarded degrees at the 18th convocation of Ziauddin University.

Addressing the 18th convocation of Ziauddin University as the Chief Guest, Chancellor of Ziauddin University Dr. Asim Hussain congratulated the graduating students.

He acknowledged their success by stating "this day marks a transitional moment of your life. The hard work you have put in gives me the sense of achievement, the years and time spent in Ziauddin University now makes you look into the future and discover the new challenges of life and address them." He also praised the efforts of students, their parents and faculty of Ziauddin University for training students as par with international standards.

While passing his good wishes to the graduating students Dr. Asim Hussain said "I pray and hope the graduates of today will serve the nation in a best possible way which ultimately will be a step in a right direction to fulfill the dreams and a vision of our forefathers in general and Sir Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad in particular." He congratulated all the proud parents, graduates on this historic day and the faculty for putting up their best effort in making the graduates who feel proud of their alma matter.

"I have no hesitation in saying that our generation has collectively failed to achieve the desired goals for emancipation of people of this country. It is up to you to pick up from here and do what needs to be done. As a lot of effort are needed to be done to become a viable and responsible state in the world canvas. We need to effectively devolve power to the people in the wake of rising population. The greatest scarcity of food and water needs to be urgently addressed. In this era of technology explosion, we need to be highly digitalized", he further added.

During the address at the 18th convocation, Dr. Asim Hussain disclosed that "we are adding cutting edge tools, digital technology in education in all faculties of Ziauddin Universities.

The recent example is the addition of Anatomage the 3D dissection system for our Anatomy department. This is the beginning and in the next couple of years we will see equipment which is not available in any other University in Pakistan.

I can proudly say we are in the process of installing a Cyclotron which will produce a broad array of diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes not available elsewhere. We are putting up a genetic and molecular lab with next generation sequencing instruments for both diagnostic and research purposes.

These two things will be the first in any Pakistani University." "Ziauddin University is going to start at-least one semester in every faculty to teach the students the morals and principles of life. It is our endeavor to produce a well-rounded graduate who can achieve the highest goals of excellence and work for the benefit of the community and Pakistan at large. As Pakistan needs you evermore to correct our historical perspective and dwindling position in the world. I would like to say that our doors will always stand open for our graduates to come back and be part of the team in whatever way and take this university to achieve the highest laurels of academic excellence", he carried out.

In his address, while presenting the tribute to the former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Chancellor Ziauddin University Dr, Asim Hussain said "it is a moment of proud for us to appoint Dr. Pirzada Qasim as an emeritus professor of Ziauddin University." I appreciate the nine years of service tenure of Prof. Pirzada and It is an honor for our students to learn a lot under the supervision of such generous, kind and dynamic personality.

The newly-appointed Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University, Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder congratulated the young graduates by saying "your accomplishment should be a source of pride not only to you, but also the University and all at large. Always bear in mind that you have taken the oath to abide by professional ethics. Carry on the good work through your profession. You have to pursue your professional knowledge and experience to update and upgrade yourselves so that it will add value to your profession. May Allah grant you wisdom, success and a true sense of fulfillment of your cherished ideals and goals. And I wish you all the best in your endeavours." "Ziauddin University was successful in conducting its online operations during the lockdown and would now like to make digitization of knowledge and health care as its major emphasis. Ziauddin University has expanded its operations to the link road connecting super highway with national highway, and to campuses in Sukkur and eventually in Islamabad. Our graduated students are doing well in serving the nation and abroad. All the academic programs of ZU are accredited by the respective professional accrediting bodies and by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan", he added.

At the 18th convocation of Ziauddin University, Dr. Nida Hussain, Pro-Chancellor, Ziauddin University, awarded Sir Ziauddin Gold Medals to the top nine position holders for their exemplary academic performance during their tenure at Ziauddin University. The medal recipients included Manisha Devi (MBBS), Marium Majid (Pharm D), Itrat Fatima Shah (Dentistry), Amna Bokhari (Audiology and Speech Language Therapy), Amal Fatima (Biomedical Engineering), Munira Mustafa (Medical Technology), Misbah (Physical Therapy), Syed Mohsin Ali (Nursing), Daniyal Abid Khatib (Communication & Media Sciences).