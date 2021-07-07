(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Ziauddin University here on Wednesday' organized the fifth interactive series of "ZU Dialogues", titled "The Power of #Hashtags: Navigating the Social Media landscape" to assess the impact of social media on the society.

The aim behind this online dialogue session was to get opinions and analysis of the experts about how strong a hashtag is, how much influence social media has on its users, the right and positive use of social media and how we can bring an optimistic change in our society by using social media.

Broadcast Journalist and Founder, Global Neighborhood for Media Innovation, Najia Ashar, said that social media trending create a community of voices to talk about specific topics while the hashtags brought communities together during the times of natural disasters, tragedies, and sufferings.

Social media help mobilizing communities, organize protest, raise their collective voices against the unquestioned authorities as big media houses were influenced by power corridors and they could not go against their financial interests, Najia opined.

The biggest hashtag after 2015 was #blacklifematters that was used more than 9 million times by the social media users, she said adding that Madarsa rape case, Mee too movement, Shahzaib murder case, Aurat March, motorway rape case would not have gotten that much attention if there were no social media so no doubt".

While talking about the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Ms Ashar stressed on users to be mindful and don not allow social media apps to get you tracked. Educate yourself about cookies, location, read terms and conditions, don't give privilege to companies to decide what they can do with our data, she suggested.

Associate Professor and Principal, Ziauddin College of Media Sciences, Tehmina LodhI, elaborated psychological and physical effects of cyber bullying and informed that, around 13% of the teens reported being cyber bullied at least once in their life and that's quite a high percentage.

She said, "there is so much access to viral content, pornography, so much racists content, homophobic, religious based content so we should keep people informed about their rights that how can they handle because it's quite difficult for a person to handle it individually." On questions about the social media's effect on a person's mental health Ms. Lodhi said that multiple studies have found that there was a heavy link with depression, anxiety, loneliness, self-harm and even suicidal thoughts; it also promotes negative experiences.

"People are getting influenced by what's happening on social media. It is replacing our family time. We really need to put a check on it because this is going to be the biggest pandemic for what we have gone through in coming years," she remarked.

Director, Centre for Excellence in Journalism at IBA Karachi, Kamal Siddiqi, said "social media is much more independent as compared to mainstream media. People log in to twitter in search of latest news instead of any major news publication while they were using social media for highlighting their problems, grievances, and sharing their stories." It become the prime source of information and it was noticed that most of ministers, politicians, stakeholders, opinion leaders were using social media while government take quick action against issues that become viral through social media, he said adding that "Through social media we are having discussions that we have never had before and people were discussing taboos likes sexuality, drugs, alcohol, child abuse, violence against women," Siddiqi further explained.

Spokesperson, U.S. Consulate General, Karachi, Brittney Stewart, informed that number of social media users had been doubled than January 2016 that means 1 billion social media users had been added to the global total in the past three years, particularly during the outbreak of Covid-19.

During this pandemic the UN had already warned the world about the upcoming fear, uncertainty, and negative impact of social media on people's mental health. As we saw the growth and rise of social media in 2020 this level of social media activism has taken to the whole new level.

"Activists use social media and create hashtags and Facebook events to better organize their protest and all these global protests we are observing are occurring because of social media. On the other hand, from a marketing perspective businesses and brands are adopting E-Commerce business strategies," she maintained.

Negative sides of social media like Data privacy, security, ethics, cyber bullying, fake news, miss information and disinformation were the topics of discussion worldwide, she said and added that it was totally up to us as an individual, influencer, change maker, communities, businesses, civil society to identify the need and mode of change and ultimately come up with the solution to make social media a tool which is beneficial for all the users around the world."