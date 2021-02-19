UrduPoint.com
Ziauddin University Welcomes 26th Batch Of MBBS

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ziauddin University welcomes 26th Batch of MBBS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Prof. Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Vice Chancellor, Ziauddin University greeted the 26th batch of MBBS and said that now you have to show your strength by working really hard to earn the degree and to make your parents proud".

Prof.Dr.Pirzada Qasim Raza, while congratulating the students at the commencement day of class XXVI MBBS held here at Ziauddin University on Friday.

"I can see these glowing faces with that spark in eyes and intelligence in minds, which will make our country's future bright. Congratulations to you all for choosing Ziauddin University.

While congratulating the new batch of MBBS, Dr. Pirzada Qasim said that we welcome you into this vibrant learning environment. It is you who makes us what we are, and we look forward to the fresh ideas and energy you bring to our campus. I speak for the entire faculty, staff and student community of Ziauddin University in saying we are delighted you have chosen us as your second home.

Welcoming the new batch of MBBS, Prof. Abbas Zafar, Dean Faculty of Medicine, Ziauddin University motivated and appreciated the students by saying "You have chosen to enter this profession and pursue your MBBS degree in the midst of a global health crisis that has tested the resilience and strength of health care workers everywhere.

In this decision, you have demonstrated not only your bravery, but also your dedication to medicine" In her welcome address Prof. Dr Nuzhat Hassan, Principal Ziauddin Medical College, Ziauddin University while congratulating the 26th Batch of MBBS said "I congratulate you on your admission to a prestigious institution. This year we are celebrating our Silver Jubilee and we are proud of our alumni who are working in reputable institutions and hospitals, nationally and internationally. We are different from most of the colleges in Pakistan as we provide education that is focused on problem-based learning. We have highly qualified faculty with 16 prestigious PhD faculty members. I hope you have a pleasant stay with us"Earlier Syed Waqar Hussain Capt. (Retd), Registrar, Ziauddin University handed over the rule of 149 fresh students of Class XXVI MBBS in the discipline of medicine.

