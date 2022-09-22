Ziaul Haq Sarhadi appointed as Honorary Media Affairs Coordinator in FTO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has appointed President of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Vice President Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadhi as Honorary Media Affairs Coordinator in Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat Peshawar.

In a notification issued by FTO, the appointment has been made as a reward for services of Sarhadhi as a member of the FT Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi thanked FTO and reiterated his determination that he would serve for FTO and try his best to fulfill the confidence being reposed in him.