Ziaul Haq Sarhadi Elected As VC All Pakistan Customs Agents Association

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The renowned businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has been elected as Vice Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) for the fourth consecutive time.

Ziaul Haq has already performed as President Frontier Customs Agents Association KP and senior vice president of Pak � Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In his statement Ziaul Haq Sarhadi felicitated the vice chairman and cabinet members of APCAA on their election and said it reflects the trust reposed by association members in their leadership.

He hoped that all his cabinet members would work to resolve the issues of Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents on priority basis.

He said APCCA would utilize all available resources and energies to resolve the problems of customs' agents.

Election Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber Commerce All Cabinet Industry

