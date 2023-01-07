UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Advises Political Parties To Play Role For Addressing Missing Persons Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 07:55 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziullah Langu on Saturday said the matter of missing persons was a human issue and politics around it should be discouraged.

He expressed these views while talking to the media regarding the Commission on Missing Persons. He said the commission was established in the light of the orders of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

He said it was hoped that the opposition parties would also play their full role in this commission in order to resolve the issue of missing persons.

He said adding that on behalf of the Balochistan government, two government and two opposition members of the assembly have been included in the Commission on Missing Persons.

He said, "we would continue to raise our voice for the missing persons in assembly meetings and seminars and all the state institutions are with."He said the meetings of the commission will continue to be held regularly.

