PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday took strong notice of leave of a school teacher who is also chief of JUI-F's armed men and cancelled his leave with immediate effect.

Ziaullah regretted that tribal districts were already short of school teachers and a teacher was not attending school just to take command of an armed men of a political party's sit-in.

He said leave of the school teacher has been cancelled and he has been served notice to join his duty with immediate effect otherwise he would be removed from services.

As per the directives of the advisor, the District Education Officer district Kurram served notice to the school teacher to join his duty with immediate effect.