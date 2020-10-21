UrduPoint.com
Ziaullah Bangash Chairs Meeting To Review Development ,gas Supply Projects In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:02 PM

Ziaullah Bangash chairs meeting to review development ,gas supply projects in Kohat

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review development and gas supply projects in Kohat district

The meeting was attended by MPAs of Kohat division,Commissioner Kohat , Abdul Jabbar,General Managing Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, Taj Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner and Project Director of Kohat Division Area Development Project.

The meeting was attended by MPAs of Kohat division,Commissioner Kohat , Abdul Jabbar,General Managing Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, Taj Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner and Project Director of Kohat Division Area Development Project.

General Managing Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited gave a briefing on gas supply and rehabilation of gas pipeline in Kohat division.

Ziaullah Bangash directed to supply gas to the remaining areas in Kohat on priority basis including Hangu road and city area.

He said steps were being taken to supply gas in all areas of Kohat, adding low gas pressure complaints were being resolved to ensure smooth gas supply to every house.

He directed heads of government departments to expedite the pace of work on the ongoing projects to facilitate the people.

The meeting was informed that under Kohat Division Area Development Project (KDDP),Rs. 15 billion royalty amount would be spent in Kohat division in coming five years.

Earlier, the royalty amount was given to MPAs but onwards it would be used under this project.

The royalty amount Rs15 billion would be spent on developing infrastructure, poverty alleviation and uplifting of agriculture, livestock and forestry sectors under the project.

The KDDP was expected to cover some 673 villages in Kohat, Hangu and Karak districts whereas an estimated Rs9.7 billion would be spent on infrastructure development, Rs4 billion on poverty reduction, and Rs0.9 billion on developing agriculture, livestock and forestry sectors.

