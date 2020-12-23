UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ziaullah Bangash For Timely Completion Of Development Schemes In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:14 PM

Ziaullah Bangash for timely completion of development schemes in Kohat

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash has said that the tangible measures would be taken to ensure that undergoing development projects in Kohat would be completed within stipulated time-frame

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash has said that the tangible measures would be taken to ensure that undergoing development projects in Kohat would be completed within stipulated time-frame.

He expressed these views during a visit to various ongoing road projects in the Kachai area of Kohat. He said that Rs50 million funds had been approved for those projects which would usher in socio-economic development of the area.

He directed the Communication and Works Department to ensure quality work on these road projects and added that stern action would be taken in case of negligence.

He urged elders of the area to form a committee for monitoring work progress on the development schemes in the area.

He also directed the Communication and Works Department to prepare a PC-1 for construction of remaining roads in the Kachli area so that funds could be approved for those projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Visit Road Kohat Progress Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

1 minute ago

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

15 minutes ago

Charite Hospital Publishes Clinical Details of Nav ..

1 minute ago

Home-delivery bakery business booming amid COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Drug pusher arrested in sialkot

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports 7 cases of COVID-19 in managed ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.