Ziaullah Bangash for timely completion of development schemes in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash has said that the tangible measures would be taken to ensure that undergoing development projects in Kohat would be completed within stipulated time-frame.

He expressed these views during a visit to various ongoing road projects in the Kachai area of Kohat. He said that Rs50 million funds had been approved for those projects which would usher in socio-economic development of the area.

He directed the Communication and Works Department to ensure quality work on these road projects and added that stern action would be taken in case of negligence.

He urged elders of the area to form a committee for monitoring work progress on the development schemes in the area.

He also directed the Communication and Works Department to prepare a PC-1 for construction of remaining roads in the Kachli area so that funds could be approved for those projects.