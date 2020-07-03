Ziaullah Bangash holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Friday directed officials concerned to take measures for resolving problems of Bhezadi Chakar Kot and Urban-one Kohat areas.

Addressing an open court (Khuli Kachehri), on the occasion of his visit to Chakar Kot and Urban-one Kohat, the CM's IT adviser expressed gratitude to the people of Chakar kot for reposing trust in his party, adding they had supported in every elections.

He listened public complaints and issued directives to officials concerned for immediately taking steps for addressing problems being faced people of the area.

He also approved several development schemes identified by elders of the area. TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoib, XEN Lal Ghafar and other officials of relevant department were also present.