Ziaullah Bangash Inaugurates Solar System In Tourist Site Kohat

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:21 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Saturday said that the present government was working for the promotion of tourism in the country and several steps were being taken in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Saturday said that the present government was working for the promotion of tourism in the country and several steps were being taken in this regard.

He said this while inaugurating the completion of the solarization project of six kilo miters long Gulshan Abad Chowk to Allah Hu Trail, in joint collaboration between the PTI provincial government and 9 Division Pak Army Kohat.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaullah Bangash said" Allah Hu Trail is one of the best in Kohat and it is a beautiful tourist destination whose solarization will attract more tourists to have fun on the trail.

"He said that in the evenings tourists would get to see the beautiful weather as well as the beautiful scenery.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Pakistan Army 9 Division Kohat were working together to provide more facilities to tourists. He said that he was grateful to the leaders of Busti Khel tribe who provided space in the public interest so that the people could have a place of entertainment.

Pakistan Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Technology Kohat Gulshan Government Best

