PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Saturday resigned from his portfolio.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash stated that he resign from his portfolio because of some unavoidable circumstances in his constituency, the advisor announced it on his twitter handler.

"Submitted my resignation from post of Advisor to CM KP. Some unavoidable circumstances in my constituency have forced me to take this step. I have a lot of responsibilities and I want to keep up to expectations of people of my constituency & reserve my entire attention for them," he wrote.