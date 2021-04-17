UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ziaullah Bangash Resigns As KP CM's Aide On Science And IT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:43 PM

Ziaullah Bangash resigns as KP CM's aide on science and IT

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Saturday resigned from his portfolio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Saturday resigned from his portfolio.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash stated that he resign from his portfolio because of some unavoidable circumstances in his constituency, the advisor announced it on his twitter handler.

"Submitted my resignation from post of Advisor to CM KP. Some unavoidable circumstances in my constituency have forced me to take this step. I have a lot of responsibilities and I want to keep up to expectations of people of my constituency & reserve my entire attention for them," he wrote.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Twitter Post From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs completes 5m transactions in Q1, 202 ..

20 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

Haleem accuses Sindh government of embezzling bill ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar Releases Over 23,000 Prisoners, Including ..

2 minutes ago

14 profiteers booked, two arrested in a crackdown

6 minutes ago

Girl killed, four injured in accident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.