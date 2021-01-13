UrduPoint.com
Ziaullah Bangash Satisfies With Ongoing Development Works In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:46 PM

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday inspected the ongoing development works in Khwajaabad and Afridi Banda areas of Kohat

The Advisor expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the under construction road in the area that would cost Rs 12.2 million.

The Advisor expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the under construction road in the area that would cost Rs 12.2 million.

He directed the officials concerned to maintain quality and transparency in execution of these projects, adding that the timely completion of the ongoing projects must also be ensured.

He also inspected ongoing work on OTS, Jangalkhel road and directed for completion of the work on an urgent basis for the convenience of people.

He said the government was utilizing all available sources to provide needed facilities to the people.

He mention that Kohat would soon get fruits of the ongoing development projects.

On the occasion SDO C&W and local PTI leaders including Pir Usman Shah, Shabbir Qureshi and others were also present.

The local people thanked Ziaullah Bangash for initiating work on much needed projects in their area that were being delayed for 27 years.

