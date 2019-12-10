Ziaullah Bangash takes notice of power, gas loadshedding in Kohat

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Advisor to Chief Minister on education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday took strong notice of gas and power loadshedding and directed SNGPL and PESCO to provide uninterrupted supply to the people.

Presiding over a meeting here at Deputy Commissioner Office, he asked SNGPL to address low pressure and loadshedding of gas in various areas of the district and complete ongoing project within time.

He told PESCO officials that unscheduled loadshedding was not be tolerated and directed the officials to overcome low voltage issue besides providing uninterrupted power supply.

The Advisor also expressed concern over closure of evening OPD at Liaquat Memorial Hospital and directed the Medical Superintendent to revive the evening OPD for facilitation of masses.