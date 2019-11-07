Ziaullah, Bushra condole death of mother of Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Home Minister and PDMA ZiaUllah Longove on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of mother of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali.

In his condolence message issued here, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind also expressed her heartfelt sorrow over demise of mother of Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali.

In her condolence message, Bushra Rind prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.