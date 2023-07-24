Ziaullah condemns attack on house of Minister Asadullah in Panjgur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longov strongly condemned the attack on the house of Provincial Minister Asadullah Baloch by unknown persons on Monday.

He said that the relevant authorities should review the incident and start the investigation.

The minister has sought a report from the concerned authorities.

He also issued direction that all resources should be utilized to arrest those involved in the incident to bring them to justice saying that there should be no delay in strict legal action against the accused.