Ziaullah Condemns Attack On Security Force In Ketch

Balochistan Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Katch

In a statement, he said that the dream of enemies in Balochistan would never be fulfilled which could be foiled from the province by cooperation of security forces and nation.

"The anti peace elements are not digesting the development of Balochistan and they are carrying out such cowardly attacks to halt the process of uplift in the area but the Pakistan Army and other security forces are capable in every way to thwart their every efforts, he said.

" The provincial adviser paid tribute to Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and soldier Abdul Fateh who were martyred in the Katch incident and said that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.

No one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the province, he said adding that a handful of terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious aims and those who spread terror and threats could not demoralize the brave nation.

Provincial Home Adviser prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the souls of martyrs in eternal peace and grand courage to the bereaved families.

