Ziaullah condemns explosion of water tanker supplying water to FC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Ziaullah Langu on Monday strongly condemned the blast near water tanker supplying clean water to Frontier Corps (FC) personnel at established FC Check post beside Shahpak area of Balochistan.

In s statement, he also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces who had given sacrifices of their precious lives for protection of public lives and improving law and order situation in the areas.

He also prayed for forgiveness of martyr and extended his sympathies to bereaved family.