Ziaullah Condemns Explosion On Jaffar Express In Mach

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Ziaullah condemns explosion on Jaffar Express in Mach

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday strongly condemned the explosion on Jaffar Express train at Pir-Koh near the Mach area of Bolan district.

He also directed the concerned authorities to report the incident.

The minister said relief activities were started immediately after the accident.

He instructed the district administration officers to monitor the treatment of the injured in the hospitals and also prayed for the immediate recovery of the injured.

Jaffar Express was derailed after a blast on Friday, resulting in injuring at least eight passengers.

