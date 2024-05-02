Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday condemned the incident of landmine blast in Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday condemned the incident of landmine blast in Duki.

He also asked the authorities to submit the report of the incident after completion of investigation.

He also directed the Health Department to immediately provide medical aid to the injured of the blast.

He said that those elements involved in the incident would be arrested soon in order to maintain peace in the area saying that protecting the life and property of the people was our responsibility.

Targeting innocent people does not deserve any concession, he said.

