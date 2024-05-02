Ziaullah Condemns Incident Of Landmine Blast In Duki
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday condemned the incident of landmine blast in Duki
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday condemned the incident of landmine blast in Duki.
He also asked the authorities to submit the report of the incident after completion of investigation.
He also directed the Health Department to immediately provide medical aid to the injured of the blast.
He said that those elements involved in the incident would be arrested soon in order to maintain peace in the area saying that protecting the life and property of the people was our responsibility.
Targeting innocent people does not deserve any concession, he said.
Recent Stories
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II
Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman
Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration
Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'
Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl
Newly appointed DPO takes charge
Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehangeera4 minutes ago
-
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman4 minutes ago
-
Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine4 minutes ago
-
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan13 minutes ago
-
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days9 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar18 minutes ago
-
Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl18 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed DPO takes charge18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers19 minutes ago
-
69th BoDs meeting of KPOGCL held at SCCI37 minutes ago
-
Two women killed, one injured in a road mishap37 minutes ago
-
CTO wants active media role to sensitize public on road safety37 minutes ago